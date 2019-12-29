Rihanna Just Quietly Launched Fenty Beauty's First Mascara
The Full Frontal Mascara is now available for pre-order.
Shortly after launching her new collection of Snap Shadows eyeshadow palettes, Rihanna is already preparing for her next Fenty Beauty release, the Full Frontal Mascara.
The first-ever mascara of the singer’s eponymous makeup brand, Full Frontal promises to volumize, lengthen, lift and curl eyelashes. According to the product’s description on Harvey Nichols’ website, the mascara features a buildable, “lightweight, ultra black formula” and is designed with a “flat-to-fat brush” — with one side holding the maximum amount of product and lifting lashes, and the other defining and curling each hair. Tested by RiRi herself, the longwear mascara is water-resistant and is able to stand up to smudges.
Priced at £21 GBP (approximately $24 USD), the Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Mascara is now available for pre-order for a January 16 delivery. Head to Harvey Nichols to purchase yours.
SURPRISE!!!! ??? OMG!!! ?? Available Now!! LINK ➡️ PIC Online #harveynichols * Pre-order, January 16th delivery . NEW! Year… NEW #MASCARA ? by #fentybeauty #FullFrontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara ? . lightweight, ultra black formula was specifically paired with an exclusive flat-to-fat brush: The FAT side holds max product to quickly load and lift lashes; the FLAT side defines and curls. Has a round, pointed tip. Longwear, water-resistant formula to stand up to smudging, sweat and tears. . #ComingSoon JANUARY online in stores @fentybeauty #Sephora *will keep u updated . . . Gorgeous packaging!! Can’t wait to try it ? What are your thoughts? ?? XO #Trendmood #fenty #rihanna #riri THANK U for this amazing update: @kittymerritt ??? U Rock! . . . #instabeauty #beauty #beautyaddict #cosmetics #bbloggers #bblogger #beautyaddict #beautyblog #beautycare #makeupart #makeupartist #makeupblogger #makeupobsessed #wakeupandmakeup #maquillaje.