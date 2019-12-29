Rihanna Just Quietly Launched Fenty Beauty's First Mascara

Shortly after launching her new collection of Snap Shadows eyeshadow palettes, Rihanna is already preparing for her next Fenty Beauty release, the Full Frontal Mascara.

The first-ever mascara of the singer’s eponymous makeup brand, Full Frontal promises to volumize, lengthen, lift and curl eyelashes. According to the product’s description on Harvey Nichols’ website, the mascara features a buildable, “lightweight, ultra black formula” and is designed with a “flat-to-fat brush” — with one side holding the maximum amount of product and lifting lashes, and the other defining and curling each hair. Tested by RiRi herself, the longwear mascara is water-resistant and is able to stand up to smudges.

Priced at £21 GBP (approximately $24 USD), the Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Mascara is now available for pre-order for a January 16 delivery. Head to Harvey Nichols to purchase yours.