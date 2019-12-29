  • App
Fenty Beauty Rihanna Full Frontal Mascara Makeup Product Necklace Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
Beauty

Rihanna Just Quietly Launched Fenty Beauty's First Mascara

The Full Frontal Mascara is now available for pre-order.

Shortly after launching her new collection of Snap Shadows eyeshadow palettes, Rihanna is already preparing for her next Fenty Beauty release, the Full Frontal Mascara.

The first-ever mascara of the singer’s eponymous makeup brand, Full Frontal promises to volumize, lengthen, lift and curl eyelashes. According to the product’s description on Harvey Nichols’ website, the mascara features a buildable, “lightweight, ultra black formula” and is designed with a “flat-to-fat brush” — with one side holding the maximum amount of product and lifting lashes, and the other defining and curling each hair. Tested by RiRi herself, the longwear mascara is water-resistant and is able to stand up to smudges.

Priced at £21 GBP (approximately $24 USD), the Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Mascara is now available for pre-order for a January 16 delivery. Head to Harvey Nichols to purchase yours.

SURPRISE!!!! ??? OMG!!! ?? Available Now!! LINK ➡️ PIC Online #harveynichols * Pre-order, January 16th delivery . NEW! Year… NEW #MASCARA ? by #fentybeauty #FullFrontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara ? . lightweight, ultra black formula was specifically paired with an exclusive flat-to-fat brush: The FAT side holds max product to quickly load and lift lashes; the FLAT side defines and curls. Has a round, pointed tip. Longwear, water-resistant formula to stand up to smudging, sweat and tears. . #ComingSoon JANUARY online in stores @fentybeauty #Sephora *will keep u updated . . . Gorgeous packaging!! Can’t wait to try it ? What are your thoughts? ?? XO #Trendmood #fenty #rihanna #riri THANK U for this amazing update: @kittymerritt ??? U Rock! . . . #instabeauty #beauty #beautyaddict #cosmetics #bbloggers #bblogger #beautyaddict #beautyblog #beautycare #makeupart #makeupartist #makeupblogger #makeupobsessed #wakeupandmakeup #maquillaje.

