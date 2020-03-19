Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to Drop a New Match Stix Highlighter in a Sheer, Iridescent "Purrrl"

UPDATE (March 19, 2020): Earlier this month, Instagram beauty account @trendmood1 teased Rihanna‘s upcoming Fenty Beauty Match Stix Glow Skinstick. The cosmetics brand has finally revealed the launch date of the makeup product which is set to release this week. For those who want an instant dewy glow, the new “Purrrl” highlighter arrives in a silky and non-sticky iridescent natural finish.

The Match Stix Glow Skinstick in “Purrrl” retails for $25 USD which you can purchase at Fenty Beauty’s website, Sephora, Harvey Nichols, Boots UK and Sephora in JCP on March 20.

ORIGINAL STORY (March 4, 2020): Following the release of its newest Gloss Bomb shades, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has teased yet another makeup product set to launch sometime this month. According to Instagram beauty account @trendmood1, the cosmetics brand will drop a new Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in the shade “Glow,” a sheer, iridescent hue perfect for all skin types. This will be the 16th addition to its sprawling lineup of shades.

The Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in “Glow” will available on the Fenty Beauty website and in-store at Sephora. While we wait for the official release date, take a look at what to expect in the post below.

