  • App
    • Download the App
      Get the latest news in women's streetwear, fashion and more.
fenty beauty rihanna match stix shimmer skinstick glow makeup highlighter beauty
Fenty Beauty
Beauty

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to Drop a New Match Stix Highlighter in a Sheer, Iridescent "Purrrl"

Your next spring go-to highlighter.

By
4,260 Hypes

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to Drop a New Match Stix Highlighter in a Sheer, Iridescent "Purrrl"

Your next spring go-to highlighter.

UPDATE (March 19, 2020):  Earlier this month, Instagram beauty account @trendmood1 teased Rihanna‘s upcoming Fenty Beauty Match Stix Glow Skinstick. The cosmetics brand has finally revealed the launch date of the makeup product which is set to release this week. For those who want an instant dewy glow, the new “Purrrl” highlighter arrives in a silky and non-sticky iridescent natural finish.

The Match Stix Glow Skinstick in “Purrrl” retails for $25 USD which you can purchase at Fenty Beauty’s website, Sephora, Harvey Nichols, Boots UK and Sephora in JCP on March 20.

ORIGINAL STORY (March 4, 2020): Following the release of its newest Gloss Bomb shades, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has teased yet another makeup product set to launch sometime this month. According to Instagram beauty account @trendmood1, the cosmetics brand will drop a new Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in the shade “Glow,” a sheer, iridescent hue perfect for all skin types. This will be the 16th addition to its sprawling lineup of shades.

The Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in “Glow” will available on the Fenty Beauty website and in-store at Sephora. While we wait for the official release date, take a look at what to expect in the post below.

For more of Rihanna’s beauty brand, don’t forget to check out the What It Dew face mist.

Read Full Article
RihannaMakeupFenty BeautyHighlighters

You may also like

Fenty Beauty Is Releasing New Fall-Ready Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick Shades

Fenty Beauty Is Releasing New Fall-Ready Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick Shades

Rihanna Just Quietly Launched Fenty Beauty's First Mascara

Rihanna Just Quietly Launched Fenty Beauty's First Mascara

Fenty Beauty Announces "Cognac Candy" Diamond Bomb and Body Lava

Fenty Beauty Announces "Cognac Candy" Diamond Bomb and Body Lava

What to Read Next

Noah Centineo Asks Fans to Text Him While He's Under Quarantine
Culture

Noah Centineo Asks Fans to Text Him While He's Under Quarantine

“I’ve been looking for a way to actually connect with you and finally found it.”
By
17,327 Hypes
How to Make Dalgona Coffee, the Latest Trend on TikTok and YouTube
Food 

How to Make Dalgona Coffee, the Latest Trend on TikTok and YouTube

The Instagram-friendly beverage you can make with just two ingredients at home.
By
25,546 Hypes
Facebook to Distribute $100 Million USD to Small Businesses Affected by Coronavirus
Tech

Facebook to Distribute $100 Million USD to Small Businesses Affected by Coronavirus

Grants will be awarded to 30,000 entities.
By
226 Hypes
Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss Converts New York Office Into Medical Supply Center
Health

Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss Converts New York Office Into Medical Supply Center

He has also set aside $50,000 USD to help women and minority-owned businesses.
By
187 Hypes
More ▾
More
Elsewhere
2020 Hypebeast Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Terms & ConditionsPrivacy Policy
HYPEBAE® is a registered trademark of 101 Media Lab Ltd, in the U.S. and Hong Kong.
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Keep updated on the latest news.

By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.