The Best Celebrity Style This Week: Rihanna, Natalie Portman and More

From our favorite New York Fashion Week street styles to the stunning 2020 Oscars red carpet moments, this week’s best celebrity styles are giving us inspiration on how to dress for the rest of Fashion Month. Featuring outfits from Rihanna, Natalie Portman, Lana Condor and more, continue reading and discover our top picks below.

After donning her brand’s burnt orange turtleneck knit dress to a Bergdorf Goodman event last week, Rihanna showed off another Fenty look on her Instagram account, pairing the new Dual-Fabric Oversized Hoodie with the Quilted Baggy Pants in a matching hue.

Portman stunned in a statement Dior Haute Couture look at the Oscars featuring the names of female directors who weren’t nominated for the Oscars on her cape in honor of women in the film industry.

Lana Condor rocked a full black suit featuring feathers on the right side of her jacket by Cinq à Sept. On the other side of the world, Peggy Gou enjoyed a ski trip in Austria sporting a belted ski suit and Prada goggles.

Rihanna wore an orange two-piece ensemble from Fenty’s “Release 2-20” collection.

Natalie Portman’s Dior Haute Couture gown was embroidered with the names of female directors who weren’t nominated for the 2020 Oscars.

Snoh Aalegra shows off her curves in a sheer midnight blue long sleeve dress with a deep V neck cut.

Peggy Gou enjoys her Austrian ski trip in a white ski suit with rainbow accents on the belt and shoulder pads.

Justine Skye slays New York Fashion Week in a Michael Kors ensemble covered in daisies.

Lana Condor poses in an elevator sporting a full black suit featuring feathers on the right side of her jacket by Cinq à Sept.

Kim Kardashian drips in a silver monochromatic look paired with statement shades and killer heels.

Miley Cyrus was spotted in NYC wearing denim blue jeans covered in Louis Vuitton‘s iconic monogram print paired with a cropped black sweater.

Zoë Kravitz wore a green belted coat from Loewe on a walk with husband Karl Glusman.