  • App
    • Download the App
      Get the latest news in women's streetwear, fashion and more.
best celebrity style fashion rihanna natalie portman new york fashion week fenty oscars
Fenty

The Best Celebrity Style This Week: Rihanna, Natalie Portman and More

See our favorite looks from New York Fashion Week and other red carpet events.

Fashion 

The Best Celebrity Style This Week: Rihanna, Natalie Portman and More

See our favorite looks from New York Fashion Week and other red carpet events.

By
656 Hypes

From our favorite New York Fashion Week street styles to the stunning 2020 Oscars red carpet moments, this week’s best celebrity styles are giving us inspiration on how to dress for the rest of Fashion Month. Featuring outfits from Rihanna, Natalie Portman, Lana Condor and more, continue reading and discover our top picks below.

After donning her brand’s burnt orange turtleneck knit dress to a Bergdorf Goodman event last week, Rihanna showed off another Fenty look on her Instagram account, pairing the new Dual-Fabric Oversized Hoodie with the Quilted Baggy Pants in a matching hue.

Portman stunned in a statement Dior Haute Couture look at the Oscars featuring the names of female directors who weren’t nominated for the Oscars on her cape in honor of women in the film industry.

Lana Condor rocked a full black suit featuring feathers on the right side of her jacket by Cinq à Sept. On the other side of the world, Peggy Gou enjoyed a ski trip in Austria sporting a belted ski suit and Prada goggles.

Catch more of our favorite styles by scrolling down below. In case you missed it, be sure to check out the best street styles from NYFW.

Rihanna wore an orange two-piece ensemble from Fenty’s “Release 2-20” collection.

Natalie Portman’s Dior Haute Couture gown was embroidered with the names of female directors who weren’t nominated for the 2020 Oscars.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman) on

Snoh Aalegra shows off her curves in a sheer midnight blue long sleeve dress with a deep V neck cut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Snoh (@snohaalegra) on

Peggy Gou enjoys her Austrian ski trip in a white ski suit with rainbow accents on the belt and shoulder pads.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peggy Gou 페기 구 (@peggygou_) on

Justine Skye slays New York Fashion Week in a Michael Kors ensemble covered in daisies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Kors (@michaelkors) on

Lana Condor poses in an elevator sporting a full black suit featuring feathers on the right side of her jacket by Cinq à Sept.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @lanacondor on

Kim Kardashian drips in a silver monochromatic look paired with statement shades and killer heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Miley Cyrus was spotted in NYC wearing denim blue jeans covered in Louis Vuitton‘s iconic monogram print paired with a cropped black sweater.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EVERYTHING OF MILEY CYRUS ? (@dearmiley) on

Zoë Kravitz wore a green belted coat from Loewe on a walk with husband Karl Glusman.

Read Full Article
RihannaFentyKim KardashianLouis VuittonPeggy GouZoe KravitzDiorJustine SkyeMiley CyrusNatalie PortmanLoeweCelebrity StyleYoon AhnLana CondorSnoh Aalegra

You may also like

The Best Celebrity Style This Week: Normani, Solange and More

The Best Celebrity Style This Week: Normani, Solange and More

The Best Celebrity Style This Week: Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber and More

The Best Celebrity Style This Week: Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber and More

The Best Celebrity Style This Week: Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and More

The Best Celebrity Style This Week: Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and More

What to Read Next

Circumference's Pure Balancing Botanical Face Oil Gave Me the Dewiest Skin Ever
Beauty 

Circumference's Pure Balancing Botanical Face Oil Gave Me the Dewiest Skin Ever

Our editor can’t get enough of this sustainable beauty brand.
By
470 Hypes
The Rokh x ASICS Collaboration Highlights Hand-Woven Rope Details
Footwear

The Rokh x ASICS Collaboration Highlights Hand-Woven Rope Details

Featuring two unisex silhouettes: the GEL-1090 and GEL-Kinsei.
By
422 Hypes
Drunk Elephant Announces Official Launch Date for Haircare Line
Beauty

Drunk Elephant Announces Official Launch Date for Haircare Line

Here is a closer look at the forthcoming products in the range.
By
1,334 Hypes
How to Own Your Pleasure
Health 

How to Own Your Pleasure

Getting to know your body can be incredibly empowering.
By
9,948 Hypes
A Backstage Look at Ashley Williams' Tongue-In-Cheek FW20 Show
Fashion 

A Backstage Look at Ashley Williams' Tongue-In-Cheek FW20 Show

The designer brought fun to the London Fashion Week runway.
By
602 Hypes
A First Look at Kanye West's Chicago-Exclusive YZY QNTM Quantum
Footwear

A First Look at Kanye West's Chicago-Exclusive YZY QNTM Quantum

The rapper took to the streets in trucks for a giveaway of the sneaker.
By
959 Hypes
More ▾
More
Elsewhere
2020 Hypebeast Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Terms & ConditionsPrivacy Policy
HYPEBAE® is a registered trademark of 101 Media Lab Ltd, in the U.S. and Hong Kong.
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Keep updated on the latest news.

By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.